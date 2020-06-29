Bertram Allen is the master of faster in Grimaud

Brillant summary of the weekend for Bertram Allen: The Irishman flew to victory on board of Lafayette Van Oeveris on Saturday. With Dancing Queen he became 4th in the CSI4* Grand Prix on Sunday.

The heat was on this weekend in Grimaud. The Hubside Jumping Grimaud attracted show jumping riders of all nations to the South of France. And all participants showed up full of enthusiasm and with rested and motivated horses. The first class starting field read like the who is who including names like Martin Fuchs (Swiss), Daniel Deußer (Germany), Peder Fredricson (Sweden), Jessica Springsteen (USA) as well as Nicolas Delmotte and Penelope Leprevost from France. With so many top-riders of the world ranking list it was no surprise that 17 riders went clear and got a ticket for the jump-off.

Frenchman Nicolas Delmotte needed 38,32 seconds with Urvoso du Roch in the parcours of the jump-off. His time proved to be a very good one, as in the end his name was written right beyond the winner. Parcoursdesigner Gregory Bodot had asked quite a lot of questions in his magificant set-up and Jessica Springsteen and Volage du Val Henry proved to be top-class when they crossed the finish line in 37,40 seconds. But a mistake caused four points and made the pair drop to 10th place.

Ireland’s Bertram Allen often has demonstrated that he can be really fast. Saturday in Grimaud he made no exception to this rule. In the saddle of nine year old Lafayette Van Overis he proved intention and technical finesse when he topped Jessica Springsteen’s time. Allen flew to victory in 37,08 seconds and left the rest of the field far behind. Bertram Allen, who took over reins of the son of Kashmir Van Schuttershof in 2019, was able to celebrate his 6th victory with the gelding. “I knew that I had to be very fast in the jump-off. The jump-off didn’t have many alternatives, so it was about the basic speed and the turns. I was lucky because Lafayette was made for such courses. So my idea was to just give everything and not waste any time, ”said the Irishman, explaining his strategy.

On sunday Bertram Allen decided to choose Dancing Queen for the CSI4* Grand Prix. The mare has been ridden by his brother Harry since April 2019 and although Hubside Jumping Grimaud is the first international event for the new combination, Bertram Allen placed fourth in the Grand Prix. A promising combination, for sure.

results 4* class Saturday

results CSI4* Grand Prix

