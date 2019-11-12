Bertram Allen renews to victory in Toronto

While his last international Grand Prix victory was in November 2018 at the CSI 4* in Maastricht with Gin Chin van het Lindenhof, Bertram Allen took the 4* Grand Prix in Toronto last night, a North American Longines World Cup stage. In Canada, the young Irish rider was able to beat twenty-one competitors at the helm of GK Casper, who had an incredible run in the four-man play-off! Starting last in this second round, the twenty-four-year-old rider scolded the packed stands of Toronto! “Everyone would like to win a Grand Prix, starting last and in front of a crowded arena,” the winner joyfully said at a press conference. Indeed, the atmosphere of this large indoor arena seemed pretty festive! “It’s a victory I really didn’t imagine, so it makes it even tastier! The first round was not easy, and even all week if I have to be honest. The first day, Casper was very tense. He wasn’t supposed to accompany me as my lead horse this weekend, so he had to go above and beyond. However, I knew that if I made the initial round stage, I wouldn’t have to worry about the obstacles at the dam. I could really drop everything! Casper has always been fantastic. He is an excellent jumper, very respectful. It took him a little while to get to that level. Most horses skim their first season at a high level at nine years old. Casper is in his first season this year when he is eleven years old! On the other hand, I knew he could be competitive.”

Jos Verlooy was also able to take advantage of this opportunity as he took second place on the podium. Accompanied by Igor, his brilliant son of Emerald van’t Ruytershof, with whom he won the bronze medal at the last European Championships in Rotterdam, the young Belgian arrived half a second behind the leader. The podium was completed by the incredible prodigy Brian Moggre. The eighteen-year-old American, who already has two international Grand Prix races to his name, has now had to settle for the third flow. With his generous MTM Vivre Le Rêve, he built a perfect dam at 35″83