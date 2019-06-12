Best eventing riders gather in Luhmühlen

Including Germany, eighteen nations have entered the Longines CCI5*-L and the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy. This past five years in Luhmühlen, wins were split between Germany with Julia Krajewski in 2018 on Samourai du Thot, Andreas Dibsowski in 2017 on Its Me and Ingrid Klimke in 2016 on Escada JS, and New Zeland with Tim Price in 2015 on Wesko and Andrew Nicholson in 2014 on Mr Cruise Control. The two riders from New Zeland will try to shine again this year.

As announced by German Chef d’Equipe Hans Melzer, the entire Olympic squad has sent their entries: Sandra Auffarth, Andreas Dibowski, Michael Jung, Ingrid Klimke, Julia Krajewski, Jörg Kurbel, Andreas Ostholt, Kai Rüder and Josefa Sommer. Australian Sam Griffith, who is based in Great Britain, will ride his Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh.

Great Britain are sending Kristina Cook who has won team silver at the Olympic Games in London and individual bronze in Hong Kong, Sarah Bullimore who is planning to ride the experienced Reve du Rouet, with whom she was highly successful at Pau and Burghley.

Luhmühlen winner Tim Price and eventing legend Mark Todd are going to represent New Zealand.

Great Britain last won Luhmühlen in 2010 and will look for strong performances from Sarah Bullimore and Reve du Rouet, who finished fourth at Burghley last year, along with this year’s Belton winners Tom McEwen and Figaro van het Broekxhof. Tina Cook and Calvino II are also entered.

The competition promise to be very intense as it will aslo be the Dutch National Championship. For all the riders competing this week-end will be very important as in two months and a half, Luhmühlen will host the European Championship. The pairs will certainly try to prepare themselves as well as possible looking forward this big meeting.

CCI5* competition will start on Thursday with the dressage followed by cross country on Saturday and showjumping on Sunday. Spectators will also discover the new Dutch National Champion on Sunday afternoon.

Full schedule here:

https://tgl.luhmuehlen.de/_Resources/Persistent/248e2897406f6d04bfde8c178873eee5834a19be/Zu126.pdf