Blair Castle International Horse Trials cancelled – no CCI4*-L in 2020 UK calendar

Blair Castle International Horse Trials cancelled – no CCI4*-L in 2020 UK calendar

ByGrand Prix
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

News is out that Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2020 have been cancelled.  The event should have taken place 27th -30th August. Other shows like Bramham and Blenheim Palace  had been cancelled before, so there will be no long four-star-event this year in Great-Britain for eventing riders.

Covid-19 still has a fierce grip on equestrian sports. Even though the peak of infections is said to have been overcome in the UK, the affections of the Corona pandemie take their tolls on sportive events. Now it is Blair Castle International Horse Trials being cancelled. The organisers, Sarah Troughton, Head Trustee Atholl Estates, and Alec Lochore, Event Director Land Rover Blair Castle International, published  on the webpage of the event: “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, due to take place from 27th – 30th August.”

This years eventing shows in Bramham and Blenheim Palace had been cancelled before. So with the cancellation of Blair Castle International Horse Trials it is fact, that there will be no CCI4*-L event taking place in the UK this year. British riders have to set their hopes on the remaining eventing shows, still listed on the FEI calendar like Bishop Burton and Five-star-event Burghley. Sarah Troughton is quoted in the announcement: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Land Rover Blair Castle International is an incredibly important event for the Scottish equestrian community and the local economy – but we need to prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved.”

Besides the CCI4-L Blair Castle Horse Trials was planned to offer international classes like CCI1, CCI2 and CCI3*, that will be missed a lot by riders and horse owners. The organisers explain: “We explored numerous ways to keep various competition elements, but it is important to us to host an inclusive event, and it didn’t feel right to run without our spectators and trade exhibitors in attendance.” The organisers decided to cancel this years edition. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the cancellation of the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2020,” said Sarah Troughton, Head Trustee, Atholl Estates. “It was an unavoidable decision, taken with the safety of the local community, all the riders, and the many helpers and volunteers uppermost in our minds. The 2021 event will be all the more special, and we look forward to seeing you then.”

What's On (3)

