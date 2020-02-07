Bordeaux welcomes the world’s elite on the road to Vegas

Thirteenth of the fifteen events on the program for the 2019-2020 season of the Longines Show Jumping World Cup for the Western European league, Bordeaux is getting ready to welcome the cream of the world’s show jumping crop. The Swiss Steve Guerdat, who has just returned to the top of the world rankings, will be there with his excellent Victorio des Frotards, winner of two Grand Prix, including the CSI 5*-W World Cup in Basel, Switzerland. The high point of the Aquitaine meeting will be held on Saturday evening, while the Land Rover Grand Prix, won last year by Normandy’s Félicie Bertrand on the bouncing Sultane des Ibis, will be held as usual on Sunday afternoon. The protégés of the Clarbec stud farm has arrived to try and do as well.

Winner of the Longines World Cup last year with Scuderia Tobago 1918, the German Daniel Deusser will also be present in Bordeaux to try and retain his title. The Stephex rider is guaranteed a place in the World Cup Final in Las Vegas in April, but he will not be under any pressure to win his ticket. Relatively well engaged in this race with twenty-eight points in the general ranking (compared to the forty points needed for a qualification in general), local rider Olivier Robert will have to put in a performance on Saturday evening. Otherwise, his last chance of qualification would be in Gothenburg. On the French side, we will also count on the presence of Olympians Penelope Leprevost, Kevin Staut, Roger-Yves Bost and Philippe Rozier.

Friday evening, the Indoor Derby should guarantee a singular show with the presence of the best Frenchmen like Karim Laghouag, Astier Nicolas, Thomas Carlile, or Nicolas Touzaint. They will notably face the German master Michael Jung, who once again achieves the feat of also competing in the show jumping events.