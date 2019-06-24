Brazil’s team shined in Geesteren

Some of the best riders around the world gathered last week-end for the fourth leg of the Nations Cup in Geesteren in Netherlands. On a huge arena surrounded by a large crowd, Brazil’s team was brilliant. Helped by their team captain Pedro Paulo Lacarda and their new trainer Philippe Guerdat, Brazilians ended their leg with eight points and a great victory. Amazing this week-end, Felipe Amaral on Germanico T was the only double clear of the competition. Marlon Modolo Zanotelli did a great job too as he was clear on the second round with Sirène de la Motte after only one fence down on the first round. Cornerstone of the team, Pedro Veniss and his flying Quabri de l’Isle was perfect this week-end. Clear on the first round, they did not have to compete in second round as the victory was already certain. This is a great performance for the couple after the CSIO5* of Saint-Gall two weeks ago where their ended the Nations Cup with eight points.

At the second position, Netherlands ended the week-end with sixteen points. The team was composed by Maikel Van der Vleuten on Dana Blue (4+0), William Greve on Zypria S (8+4), Marc Houtzager on Sterrehof’s Calimero (0+4) and Jur Vrieling on VDL Glasgow vh Merelsnest (4+RT). With twenty-eight points, Spain finished third. The team was composed by Alvaro Diaz on Kastar Hof Ten Zoetendaele (12+24), Santiago Nunez on Valentino de Hus Z (8+0), Laura Roquet on Sandi Puigroq (12+4) and Alberto Marquez Galobardes on Ucello Massuere (0+4). Winner last week-end in Sopot, Belgium ended at the sixth position with the heavy score of thirty-two points.

Besides the jumping, Geesteren was hosting a CDIO3* in dressage. Netherlands ‘team shined in front of their home crowd with a first position. They were followed by Sweden (very closed behind them) and Great Britain.

Jumping results here:

https://www.longinestiming.com/equestrian/2019/chio-twente-geesteren/resultlist_S29.html

Dressage results here:

https://www.longinestiming.com/equestrian/2019/chio-twente-geesteren/resultlist_CDIO.html