British horsemen unite to support health services

From jockeys to top riders, some of Britain’s top riders have rallied to support the UK’s health service, the National Health Service, during the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. An online jackpot was launched by the organisers of the Bolesworth and Liverpool competitions to be donated to hospitals. Participants included Scott Brash, Jessica Mendoza, Rosalind Canter, Carl Hester, William Whitaker, Harry Charles and Shane Breen.

In order to show their involvement and to get the word out about this initiative, the riders were divided into seven teams: northern jumpers, southern jumpers, jockeys, event riders, polo riders, presenters and trainers. Every day until April 13, they take part in challenges to test their sporting abilities, creativity and artistic sense. Every day, a video is published at 7pm here to give an account of this tournament for the good cause.

Find the video here