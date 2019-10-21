Bryan Balsiger won the first round of the World Cup in Oslo

The first round of the World Cup ended with a sensational victory for a 22-year-old rider. Bryan Balsiger ahead of the most famous athletes of the world, including his compatriot, number one in the world – Steve Guerdat!

Forty pairs of sportsmen stormed the five-star round. The Western European League has opened a new season in the pursuit of qualifying points. All twelve prize places were immediately disassembled by the pairs who finished the first hit without mistakes. Actually, seventeen riders came to the main test without knocked down bars, but five of them were trapped in time and could not claim to participate in the final test. The jump-off, in which twelve riders performed, determined the placement of seats.

The Swiss Steve Guerdat, the Sweden Peder Fredricson, the Brazilian Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, the Frenchman Kevin Stout and British James Wilson left one fence on the ground. The speed bet was made by the Belgian Olivier Philippaerts on H & M of Love.

Five clear performances will be presented to the audience by the participants of the jump. Heroes of the first stage Bryan Balsiger did the job brilliantly. The winners came to the finish line in 40.00 seconds. Forty hundredths of them lost to Portuguese rider Luciana Diniz on Vertigo du Desert, with the result of 40.40 seconds pair took second place. The representative of the host country, Norwegian rider Ger Gulliksen at the VDL Group Quatro, pleased the audience with the third prize result. The pair jumped in 40.99 seconds.

The Frenchman Olivier Robert stopped at Tempo de Paban in a step from the podium. The rider finished his net performance in 42.64 seconds.

Oslo Grand Prix results

World Cup Tournament Table, Western European League