Equestrian

Budapest saves EC for young dressage riders

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Budapest saves EC for young dressage riders

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
21 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Young dressage talents are the lucky ones - although the European Championships were already cancelled for young dressage riders in Europe, Young Riders, Juniors, riders of U25 and U14 class will be able to fight for their nations. They will compete in Pilisjaszfalu near Budapest (Hungary).

Good news for young dressage riders comes from Budapest (Hungary). Juniors, Young Riders and Pony riders will be able to celebrate their European Championships this year. They will compete at the same place, where riders of  U25 and U14 will be mounting their horses.

The organiser of the EC for U14 and U25 in Budapest had offered to host the European Championships for all age groups after Hartpury and Strzegom had cancelled their events due to COVID-19. The allocation of the 2020 European Championships for Young Riders, Junior and Pony riders was announced on June 11th by the World Equestrian Federation FEI. National federations have to speed up now, as there are hardly two months left to choose riders and teams for the EC. 

Equestrian

Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon is talking and smiling again.

14/06/2020 AT 17:05

Selection for the European Youth Championships will be different this year, as there are only few events nd hardly two months to go. Rules for minimum eligibility requirements had to be customized to the special situation of Corona year 2020. However, national trainers will do their best to select riders and teams to compete in Budapest. The European Youth Championships will welcome Children and Juniors first. They will compete from 9th 14th August. Young Riders and U25 riders will follow and mount their horses from 17th to 22nd August. Pony riders will be the last division and ride from 25th to 30 August. 

Equestrian

Record sanction for endurance rider in horse abuse case

09/06/2020 AT 08:57
Equestrian

EOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away

06/06/2020 AT 20:20
Related Topics
Equestrian
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Equestrian

Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon is talking and smiling again.

14/06/2020 AT 17:05
Equestrian

Record sanction for endurance rider in horse abuse case

09/06/2020 AT 08:57
Equestrian

EOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away

06/06/2020 AT 20:20
Equestrian

FEI worldcup under pressure – CSI-W Helsinki Horse Show is cancelled

02/06/2020 AT 08:41

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Equestrian

‘It is unbelievable’ – This is why the World Cup at Olympia is so special

00:02:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Equestrian

E-Learning - How to Breed a Horse

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Equestrian

E-Learning - Why are jockeys so light?

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Equestrian

How Britain's Ben Maher became the Champion of Champions in stunning fashion

00:02:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleSpanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon is talking and smiling again.
Next articleDon't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution