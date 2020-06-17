Budapest saves EC for young dressage riders

Young dressage talents are the lucky ones - although the European Championships were already cancelled for young dressage riders in Europe, Young Riders, Juniors, riders of U25 and U14 class will be able to fight for their nations. They will compete in Pilisjaszfalu near Budapest (Hungary).

Good news for young dressage riders comes from Budapest (Hungary). Juniors, Young Riders and Pony riders will be able to celebrate their European Championships this year. They will compete at the same place, where riders of U25 and U14 will be mounting their horses.

The organiser of the EC for U14 and U25 in Budapest had offered to host the European Championships for all age groups after Hartpury and Strzegom had cancelled their events due to COVID-19. The allocation of the 2020 European Championships for Young Riders, Junior and Pony riders was announced on June 11th by the World Equestrian Federation FEI. National federations have to speed up now, as there are hardly two months left to choose riders and teams for the EC.

Selection for the European Youth Championships will be different this year, as there are only few events nd hardly two months to go. Rules for minimum eligibility requirements had to be customized to the special situation of Corona year 2020. However, national trainers will do their best to select riders and teams to compete in Budapest. The European Youth Championships will welcome Children and Juniors first. They will compete from 9th 14th August. Young Riders and U25 riders will follow and mount their horses from 17th to 22nd August. Pony riders will be the last division and ride from 25th to 30 August.

