CAS has lifted two-year-ban of Nadja Peter Steiner

Swiss show jumping rider Nadja Peter Steiner can sit back and relax. The International Sports Court (CAS) in Lausanne has judged on her case and declared the show jumping rider carried "No Fault of Negligence". The World Equestrian Federation FEI had banned the Swiss rider for two years because of doping after a forbidden substance was found in her horse Saura de Fondcombe.

The case was bizarre. Swiss show jumping rider Nadja Peter Steiner claimed victory in the worldcup class in October 2017 in Tétouan, Morocco, riding her mare Saura de Fondcombe. Later on she was accused of doping by the World Equestrian Federation (FEI) as her mare was tested positive on O-Desmethyltramadol, a prohibited substance that can be found, when Tramadol is used, which is used as a pain reliever in human medicine. While the first test was positive, the second test was negative. The FEI banned the rider, than lifted the ban again. The case was pending meanwhile. In February 2020 the FEI banned Nadia Peter Steiner for two years as according to their opinion the rider could not cleary prove that someone else was at fault. In consequence Nadia Peter Steiner appealed to the International Sports Court (CAS).

The 36- year old rider and her lawyer emphasized that the Swiss had to hand her horse over to somebody else from the organizers team for about half an hour, when she was attending the price giving ceremony. It was suspected that by licking the persons hand Saura de Fondcombe probably ingested the prohibited substance. Tramadol is said to be used quite frequently in arabian countries as a substitute for drugs. So this cause of events seemed to be logical. Later on another theory was that Saura de Fondcome probably had been fed contaminated hay. However Nadia Peter Steiner could not prove how the substance was ingested by her horse and the FEI therefore banned the Swiss team rider of the European Championships 2017 for two years.

Equestrian World Championships Endurance postponed to May 2021 25/06/2020 AT 08:18

When Nadia Peter Steiner appealed to the CAS, the FEI examined the case again. Last week the rider and the FEI signed an agreement. Finally they had to accept, that the rider had not neglected his duties. The CAS has lifted the ban for the Swiss rider. Now Nadia Peter Steiner is able to prepare for the Olympic Games in 2021.

Equestrian Star-studded line up in St. Tropez as international sport celebrates re-start 18/06/2020 AT 09:50