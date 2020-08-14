CCIO4* Haras du Pin – Michael Jung in the lead after dressage

This weekend France is the place to be for eventing riders. At the famous stud Haras du Pin some of the world best riders are mounting their horses in a nations cup class. After all riders have shown their best in the dressage ring, Michael Jung from Germany is in the lead with his top horse Chipmunk. Second is Tim Price with Wesko.

All in all 93 riders started in the dressage ring of Haras du Pin taking part in the CCIO4* class. The first half of the participants started on Thursday. Tim Price from Newzealand became overnightleader with his Wesko on Thursday, achieving a result of 23,3. When Michael Jung from Germany had finished his ride with Chipmunk on Friday he was the new leader with a result of 19,7. Plus: golden boy Michael Jung has another horse in this class. His routined Rocana is place 4th after dressage with 26,3.

Behind Michael Jung three french riders are lined up – Thomas Carlile, Thibault Vallette and Gwendolen Fer are on top when it comes to the team results. The French are in the lead with a score of 84,2 before the riders from the Netherlands (90,2) and the British riders (91,0).

Tomorrow show jumping is on the agenda, on Sunday the riders will finish this class with the cross country.

