Chantilly opens its doors for the Longines Global Champions Tour

After Cannes and Paris, Chantilly is the third and second to last leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour taking place in France. For three days of intense competition, the best international show jumpers will take to the grass of the Meautry Arena and the Amphitheater, surrounded by the Great Stables and the Chantilly Château. Currently number one thanks to his regularity and his victory on Claire Z in Miami, Belgium’s Pieter Devos will try to widen the gap. Number three and best rider of the circuit for Great Britain, Ben Maher has not scored any victory so far in the Longines Global Champions Tour. He certainly will be determined to add his name to the list of the winners of the season. As a victory equals forty points, top athletes like France’s Julien Epaillard, winner in Doha on Usual Suspect d’Auges, Belgium’s Jérome Guéry, victorious in Mexico on Quel Homme de Hus and Germany’s Christian Ahlmann on Take a Chance on me Z winner in Paris last week , will try to disrupt the ranking.

Spectators will also have to keep an eye on riders like Nicola Philippaerts, last year winner on H&M Chilli Willi, Australia’s Edwina Tops Alexander, Belgium’s Gregoy Wathelet, Colombia’s René Lopez, Germany’s Ludger Beerbaum and Marcus Ehning, Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann. Regarding Great-Britain, Ben Maher will not be alone as Scott Brash, Emilly Moffitt, Michael Whitaker and William Whitaker will come to Chantilly.

For those who have come far, Chantilly is full of tourist attractions such as the Condé Museum at the château and the Horse Museum at the Great Stables of the Domaine de Chantilly.

Startlist : here