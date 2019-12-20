Charlotte Dujardin dominates a 100% British podium in London

London is definitely going so well to Charlotte Dujardin. In the capital of Great Britain, where she was revealed to the world with her medals at the 2012 Olympic Games, the Amazon won the World Cup last night. At the heart of the magnificent setting that is the Olympia, the thirty-year-old was at her best with her young but already so impressive Mount St John Freestyle. At 87.520%, it was the first ever World Cup victory for the beautiful ten-year-old bay, who had finished second in Lyon. “Freestyle is very proud of her. She was excellent today. I am absolutely thrilled to end my season this way. What a great Christmas present”, Charlotte Dujardin was delighted at the end of the event. The day before, the couple had already delighted in the short version of the Grand Prix, a London specificity.

Eighth in the Western European league thanks to this victory, Charlotte Dujardin has thus taken one more step towards the World Cup final in Las Vegas, her first major goal for 2020. With the top nine in the league getting their tickets, she will still have to perform well in Amsterdam, her next contest with Freestyle, to secure a place in the final.

Teamed up with Hawtins Delicato, her eleven-year-old Diamond Hit son, Carl Hester was defeated by the girl who was once her pupil. The British and his bay won 84.470%, compared to 82.620% for his fellow countryman Charlotte Fry associated Everlade.

Last year’s winner of the same event, Germany’s Frederic Wandres and his Duke of Britain were the victims of increased competition this time around. Both finished the event at the foot of the podium with 82.550% of the judges’ share.