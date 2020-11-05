Another cancellation of an international equestrian tournament comes from Switzerland. This time the CHI Geneva is affected. December 2020 should be held. The background to this is that the latest resolutions of the Swiss Federal Council only allow 5 people (excluding participants and employees) to attend events. That makes it impossible to hold an event like the Concours hippique international (CHI) in Geneva.

Around 400 people would have attended the CHI Geneva in camera. What is allowed according to the rules, but does not seem appropriate from the side of the organizers. Therefore the decision was made to cancel the event this year. The 60th anniversary, which was supposed to be celebrated this year, will now take place next year.