CSI Brussels Stephex Masters cancelled

This week the Stephex Masters in Brussels have been cancelled. The reason is the ongoing Corona pandemic, still growing stronger in some parts of the world. For event organizers this threat is an element that cannot be calculated in regards of safety and financial aspects.

Covid-19 still is a threat, causing cancellations of events. Last week the Hamburg Derby had to be cancelled, as the city of Hamburg made the decision to cancel all major events. This week sad news comes from Brussels where Stephex Masters have been cancelled. On his facebook page Stephen Conter writes: “we were looking forward to inviting you to our home, at Brussels for a weekend full of great new memories. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing worldwide Covid-19 consequences we have to officially announce that the Brussels Stephex Masters will not be able to take place in 2020.

This difficult decision comes after a long and considerate evaluation of the situation by me and the whole organization committee. Unfortunately, it is not yet possible for an event of this size and impact to take place in Belgium and the priority for our community has to be repositioned on the well-being, health and safety of all our spectators, guests, partners, riders and suppliers! We will meet again in 2021 for a new incredible edition.”

Equestrian Michael Jung and Chipmunk shine bright in Strzegom 21/07/2020 AT 08:32

Facebook

Dear Stephex Masters Friends,we were looking forward to inviting you to our home, at Brussels for a weekend full of… Posted by Stephex Masters on Monday, 20 July 2020

Equestrian Belgian victory in Grand Prix at Grimaud 14/07/2020 AT 07:44