CSI4*-W Rabat : second stop of the Morocco’s International Royal Tour

The four-star competition will feature one hundred and seven riders from twenty-nine countries and two hundred and thirty-four horses. From the Group 7, the strongest riders from Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will participate in the individual and group trials. But it will not be an Olympics’ qualifying competition for other nations. However, the Europeans have landed in the imperial city of Rabat to compete for royal trophies. Teams of Belgium, Great Britain, Italy, France, Switzerland, as well as Canada will take part in the tournaments.

Among the participants are the main characters of the first week of the international royal tournament in Morocco, the winner of the CSI4* Grand Prix in Tetouan, Frenchman Olivier Perreau, as well as his compatriot Emeric Georges, who took second place in the Grand Prix. The French flag will also be defended by Simon Delestre, Tony Cadet, Olivier Guillon and Pierre-Alain Mortier.

Great Britain will be represented by Jackson Reed Stephenson, Alison Barton, Jessica Mendoza, Helen Tredwell, Emily Ward. Among the other great riders participating at this CSI4*-W, spectators will keep an eye on Italy’s Emanuele Gaudiano, Switzerland’s Nadia Peter Steiner, Canada’s Tiffany Foster, Brazil’s Felipe Amaral and Pedro Veniss, Egypt’s Abdel Said or Ireland’s Billy Twomey.

All this action will take place in beautiful city founded back in 1150 by the Almohads, who also set up a citadel therein, which later became known as Kasbah des Oudayas. The site served as a basis for Almohad-led expeditions to Andalusia. Since June 2012, several sites in the city have been registered as cultural landmarks on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

