Daniel Deusser, invincible in Doha

“I’m still a bit speechless to be honest. She’s still very young, 10 years old, and I think she’s just shown everyone that she’s got what it takes to be one of the best horses in the world,” said Daniel Deusser immediately after his victory in the saddle on Killer Queen VDM, before continuing: “I think that everyone who takes part in the Longines Global Champions Tour has the goal of qualifying for the Super Grand Prix. Even if I’ve won the first ticket now, it doesn’t mean that I don’t want to win the rest of the season”.

Bart Bles (NED) and Israel v.d. Dennehoeve were the first to start on this Grand Prix. Despite their efforts they finished with 13 fouls. Edwina Tops-Alexander (AUS) and Identity Vitseroel followed them on the track, but the amazon didn’t find the key to the course either and finished with 9 points. Eduardo Álvarez Aznar (ESP) and Seringat, meanwhile, preferred to retire despite good runs over the weekend. There were many faults on the course for many riders.

We had to wait for Max Kühner (AUT) and Elektric Blue P to see the first clear round. Shortly afterwards, Titouan Schumacher in the saddle on Atom Z guaranteed the public a jump-off. These first two riders were joined by the Belgians Niels Bruynseels, Jérôme Guery and Nicola Philippaerts as well as the Germans Marcus Ehning and Daniel Deusser.

At the play-off, they were three to sign a double clear round. Very fast, Titouan Schumacher is unfortunately not part of this leading trio. With two bars on the ground, he took seventh place and posted the best French performance. Cautious on his jump-off, the Belgian Jérôme Guery in the saddle on Quel Homme de Hus climbed on the last step of the podium. Fast and invigorated by his victory last weekend, Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen VDM signed a clear barrage almost two seconds faster than Nicola Philippaerts and Katanga v.h Dingeshof, who took second place behind the German.