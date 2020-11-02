Since the end of June, the show jumping riders have met again and again near St. Tropez (France) at Hubside Jumping Grimaud event. A pleasure that is usually on the riders' work schedule every week, but is comparatively rare this year - due to the corona pandemic. For eleven weeks, the riders used the opportunity to ride their horses in the arena at the Hubside Jumping series. The season ended with the last CSI4 * Grand Prix in Grimaud. The victory in this Grand Prix was secured by Daniel Deusser, who rode his brillant 12-year-old stallion Tobago. In the saddle of his top horse, that suffered from a small injury at the beginning of the year and then could not return to sport as quickly as planned due to the numerous event cancellations, Daniel Deußer proved that he and his top horse are in excellent shape.