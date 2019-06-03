Daniel Deusser, winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour of Hamburg

This week-end Germany’s Daniel Deusser strengthened his lead in the Longines Global Champions Tour by winning the sixth leg in Hamburg. At home, Stephex stables’ rider signed the best of the three double clear rounds associated with the young Jasmien v. Bisschop. The German crowd delighted by a great moment of sport under a nice spring sun, was really pleased by the performance of the ten years old mare. Speaking after his victory an elated Deusser said the win was special for several reasons: “First of all my home crowd, second of all I had a big hope in that horse and that is her first big, big win and makes me really proud. I knew I had to take some risk and be really fast, it was very, very tight but I am very proud it worked. I wanted to win.” Indeed, the grey mare, previously associated with Sweden’s Jonna Ekberg, joined Daniel Deusser at the last year’s end and they only participated to two major Grand Prix together.

Only four riders managed to qualify themselves for the jump-off and Daniel Deusser finally took the lead just a split second ahead of Nayel Nassar and Lucifer. The Egyptian couple did a great round though, and spectators really enjoyed them. Slower and safer, Swedish Peder Fredricson and his extraordinary H&M All In de Vinck took the third place. As for Philipp Weishaupt and Che Fantatisca, two fences down took any hope of victory away from them. The pair had to settle for the fourth position.

The course designed by Frank Rothenberger was as usual very tricky. The time allowed made several victims like Janne Friederike-Meyer on Buettner’s Minimax, Ben Maher on Concona and Karina Johannpeter on Casper 150. Seven couples did not manage to finish their round. Among them we can quote : Bertram Allen on Molly Malone V, Michael Whitaker, Olivier Philippaerts or Malin Baryard-Johnsson.

Full results here:

