Danielle G. Waldman outruns the favourites in Berlin.

Some of the best riders in the world went to Berlin this weekend to enter the thirteenth step of the Longines Global Champions Tour. Among the thirty-tree enlisted for the Friday Grand Prix, we could not help but notice the attendance of the bests. Indeed, Christian Ahlmann, Marco Kutsher and Ludger Berbaum challenged their most experience rivals on their lands. Unfortunately for them, victory went to the Amazon Danielle G. Waldman and her exceptional Lizziemary. Their performance deserves to be congratulated. At the end of the first round, only six riders came out with a clear round, and among the riders qualified for the jump-off, the blue hair rider was the only one able to beat the Ludger Beerbaum et Cool Feeling double clear. Finishing thirty-five hundredth ahead, the newly bride was again able to reach the first step of the podium since Shanghai step. Disappointment for the public favourite, Christian Ahlmann, usually in really good shape when ridding Taboulet Z’s son, Tale A Chance On Me Z. The couple almost repeated their Paris performance, it was exemplary in the first round but was less lucky for the second. Performed in a really impressive 38’’58 time, victory should have been its if it was not for a small penalty that gave it the third place.

It is fair to say Frank Rothenberger course was demanding. In addition to the first three, the Dutch Franck Schuttert qualified for the time trial with Queensland E. Unfortunately for him, a fence felt down and landed him to fourth place. Behind him, the British Harry Charles and Belgian Nicola Philippaerts both had a two fence down with Borsato and Katanga v.H Dingeshof. Concerning the Quatari Bassem Mohammed and the Dutch Bart Bles, neither had a fence down in the initial course, only a one time-point separated them from the second round.

Other riders left this German weekend empty-handed such as Kevin Staut et Pieter Devos. These last two kept showing their potential riding For Joy van’t Zorgvliet HDC et Apart, but the thirteenth step was not the one for them. They both left with a four-point penalty.