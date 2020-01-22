Denis Lynch and GC Chopin’s Bushi win their first World Cup Grand Prix together in Leizpig

It’s a victory that was long overdue! Denis Lynch and GC Chopin’s Bushi, finally won a major event this Sunday in the Longines World Cup Grand Prix in Leipzig. In the jump-off, the duo managed to lower by six tenths the time of Christian Ahlmann and the excellent stallion Dominator 2000 Z, who had nevertheless taken all the risks a few minutes earlier to try to achieve their first 5* Grand Prix victory together. However, they will have to wait a little longer, as they had already finished second in the World Cup Grand Prix in Madrid at the beginning of December, but also in the Grand Prix du Saut Hermès in Paris in March last year.

Following his victory in the previous day’s major event, where he was paired with his other horse Pret A Tout, Marcus Ehning also made every effort to try and dethrone the Irish rider and thus offer his public another victory at home. However, the so-called German centaur had to settle for third place for crossing the finish line one second too late on Comme Il Faut.

With sixteen starters, the suspense lasted until the end of this timed final. Second last to enter the track, the Briton Robert Whitaker certainly gave the future winner a cold sweat thanks to the speed of his experienced accomplice Catwalk IV. And for good reason, the couple went off the track with by far the best timekeeper of this event, one second faster than Denis Lynch’s, but with a score weighted down by four points on the penultimate obstacle. The winners of the Helsinki stage earlier in the season are now in ninth place, but they are still earning some small points ahead of the final in Las Vegas next April.