With five out of nine riders in the jump-off of the 5* Grand Prix at Hubside Grimaud, the riders of the tricolore had a good chance to get the Marseillaise played. Four of them finished with a falutless round, but none of them was able to pass the finish line as fast as Irishman Denis Lynch. With his 13 year old stallion Cristello he came home in 39,14 seconds, leaving Simon Delestre and his brillant speed horse Hermes Ryan in second place (39,32).

Denis Lynch was very pleased with his horse: “Today I had a great feeling; I said to myself: “It’s our turn!” I’m delighted how Cristello performed in the ring! Despite everything, we’re still getting to know each other, I know he’s a very brave horse and he’s also very big (smiles). I now know that we have a good chance of winning, thanks to his big strides and his fighting spirit. It’s great to compete in these kinds of classes with him: he’s always looking for the next fence to jump, is very careful and willing. I’m really lucky to have him in my stables.”

Cristello came to Denis Lynch in December 2019. Before the Numero Uno-son had been presented in sport by Kevin Jochems (2019) and Leon Thijssen (2018). Denis Lynch resumes the time since the stallion came to his stable: “… we were obliged to stop building our combination due to the lockdown, when we had got off to a good start. So we started again from scratch when we were allowed to start competing again. And I must say our most recent shows have gone really well.”

For sure the rest of the competitors of the CSI5* Grad Prix in Grimaud have got a good idea about what Denis Lynch and Cristello are able to achieve. Behind Simon Delestre on second place it was Julien Epaillard with Queeletta taking third position. Nicolas Delmotte was fourth in the ranking, Pieter Devos and Apart (Belgium) secured fifth place.

