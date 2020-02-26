Doha is going to be the center of attention for the next two weeks

From Thursday until 7 March, Doha will be the centre of attention. The Qatari capital will be the scene of two weeks of competition in the huge complex of Al Shaqab. The Commercial Bank CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines will open the ball rolling from Thursday with three disciplines: show jumping with a CSI5*, dressage with a CDI5*, and para-dressage with a CPEDI3*. For the occasion, eighty-eight riders from twenty-three countries will make the trip.

For the seventh edition, some of the most beautiful whips in the world will make the trip, starting with the world’s number three in jumping, the German Daniel Deusser. He will be competing against Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, world number five, European individual champion in 2017 and Olympic vice-champion in 2016, Belgium’s Pieter Devos, world number six and defending champion, and Olympic team champion Scott Brash. On the British side, there will be two riders who will make the trip, Scott Brash with Hello Senator and Hello Shelby and Jack Whitaker with Elucar v.E. and Scenletha.

A total of 130 horses flew to Doha to compete in the various disciplines.

In dressage, the competition will not be of the highest level, but the Swedish Patrik Kittel, the Dutchman Hans-Pieter Minderhoud and the best French representative Morgan Barbançon Mestre, who will be riding her Sir Donnerhall II, will be present.