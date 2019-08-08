Dublin Horse Show opens

Indeed, Ireland will host the final stage of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Europe Division 1. Which of the countries competing will ride at the Olympic hippodrome in Barcelona in the October Nations Cup’19 finale will be announced this weekend in Dublin. Last year, Belgium were the champions in Barcelona, just ahead of France and Ireland. This year will be extra special as the final qualification spot for next year’s Olympic Games will be given to the highest ranked finalist that has not yet booked a spot for Tokyo.

After six steps of the Nations Cup, France still leads the Europe Division 1 with 320 points, quickly followed by the Belgium reigning champions five points behind. Third place is taken by the Swiss with 270 points and fourth by the Swedish team with 260 points. To close the top five, there are two teams: the Italian and Irish both with 250 points.

Apart from the horse competitions, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy everyday horse performances led by Santi Serra, one of the most sought-after equestrian artists in the world and also listen to Mark Todd, New Zealander named FEI’s rider of the 20th century and Laura Kraut 2008 Olympic champion, during Masterclass.

The 144 years old competition in the “land of horses” saw the show jumping discipline emerge. At first, in 1864, Lord Howth imagined three different competitions for three days and it was a real success, in 1870, the Royal Dublin Society made the event official. Soon enough, in the early 20th century, the “Horse Show Week” became international and a huge economic opportunity for Ireland. The traditional Dublin audience is known to be particularly warm and considering with horses and riders.