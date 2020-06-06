Equestrian

EOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away

EOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was deeply saddened about the death of Janez Kocijančič. The Slovenian had been President of the European Olympic Committees since November 2017.

Janez Kocijančič, president of the European Olympic Committees, passed away at the age of 78. Active in sports in his home country Slovenia, Kocijančič took over as president of the Slovenian Ski Association in 1974. In 1991 he was appointed president of the Slovenian Olympic Committee. Active member of the European Olympic Committees since 2005, he has been EOC President since the end of 2017. The European Games in Minsk as well as the European Youth Games in Baku were held under his aegis. On May 14th 2020 the IOC awarded Janez Kocijančič the Olympic Order for his services. Thus it is clear, that it is with deepest regrets, that the IOC announced its condolences to the death of Janez Kocijančič. 

In the IOC communication, president Thomas Bach paid tribute to EOC President Janez Kocijančič: “Janez Kocijančič was a great ambassador and promoter of the Olympic movement and values.” In honor of Janez Kocijančič, the Olympic flag will fly at half mast.

