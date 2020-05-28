Equestrian

Eric Lamaze and Hickstead move into Canada’s sports Hall of Fame

Eric Lamaze and Hickstead move into Canada’s sports Hall of Fame

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Showjumping rider Eric Lamaze experiences special honours. The Canadian will be introduced into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame class 2020/2021. Lamaze and his mount Hickstead travelled back home from the Olympics in Bejing with individual gold and team silver in 2008, received individual bronze at the WEG 2010  and were celebrated for their victories in Grand Prixs like Aachen and Calgary.

Eric Lamaze does not get tired to put emphasis on the fact, that Hickstead has been his once in a lifetime horse. Together horse and rider wrote show jumping history. A dreamteam in euqestrian sports, the combination achieved individual gold at the Olympic Games in Bejing in 2008 and added with their flawless rounds to team silver. Two years later Hickstead received the title “best horse” when he participated at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky. Here Lamaze and Hickstead earned individual bronze. 

Though these are the highlights of the career Eric Lamaze and Hickstead had together, there were numerous Grand Prix victories, horse and rider claimed together. Now Eric Lamaze and Hickstead are honoured in a very special way. They will be introtduced into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. The 52 year old Canadian rider will receive the Order in Sport in addition. 

While being honoured for his great achievements in the past, Eric Lamaze is focused on the Olympic Games in Tokio, taking place next year. Together with Mark and Tara Rein he aquired a string of promising horses, young prospects that will come up in the following years. Rescheduling the Olympic event to 2021 is no problem for him – his horses are young, another year under the saddle will add to their experience. As the rider has represented Canada at the Olympic Games in Bejing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, his experience serves him well. Right now, like every other rider, Eric Lamaze is looking forward to events starting again. But nobody knows, what Corona will bring in the months to come. 

