Eric Lamaze welcomes another Olympic hopeful in his stables

Eric Lamaze has spent the last months in Belgium. While the Corona pandemic was going on, the Canadian show jumping rider stayed in his stable Ecaussinnes in Europe. As most of the riders in Europe he spent his time riding, taking his time to train younger horses or those horses that had not been in focus before. Dieu Merci T&L is one of the horses that came to Ecaussinnes to be sold. But the stallion got his riders attention. Now Eric Lamaze announced that Dieu Merci T&L is secured for Canada and is his new Olympic hopeful.

Éric Lamaze, Olympic champion in Beijing in 2008 with the legendary Hickstead, has acquired Dieu Merci T&L together with Mark and Tara Rein. The Canadian’s stated goal is to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally Éric Lamaze had planned to participate at the Olympics with Idalville d’Sprit. But the contract with owner family Stinett was dissolved with the new schedule of the Olympic Games, taking place in 2021. Eric Lamaze had to look for another horse. And found that special talent in his European stable Ecaussinnes – Dieu Merci T&L (Toulon x Corrado). The stallion is talented and convinced his rider in the last couple of month of to be able to cope with Olympic tasks.

Eric Lamaze, who was battling a brain tumor last year, made the Olympics his major goal, as it could be his last appearance at a major championship event. In recent months, he also added Falco from Tatihou, Corazon and Delicalato vh Mariensho to his string of horses.

