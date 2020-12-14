Winners in the FEI Awards 2020 five categories were revealed, with Ebony Horse Club claiming the FEI Solidarity Award. Ten years after recieving the first award, the organisation based in South London (UK) was honoured at the end of a very special year. “To be recognised as the best of the decade is such a huge accolade and has made us extremely proud of the work that we do here. a youth club with horses, rather than a riding centre, because our ethos is all about helping our young people be the best they can be both on and off the horses.”

This year the FEI Awards were organized in a different way. The task of choosing the best of the best from the past decade’s previous awards winners was entirely in the hands of the public. More than 70.000 people took part and voted online in five categories, casting their votes for the 55 nominees from 19 nations.

Equestrian Isabell Werth new chairwoman IDRC 08/12/2020 AT 10:16

The other four categories were won by German candidates. Ingrid Klimke was crowned Best Athlete for the second time, dressage rider Semmieke Rothenberger claimed victory in the category Rising Star. Carmen Thiemann, who is working for Ingrid Klimke since two decades, was voted Best Groom. Dr. Angelika Trabert recieved the FEI Against all Odds Award. The rider who was born without legs has won six Paralympic medals and four at the FEI World Equestrian Games™. She is also the current Para Athlete representative on the FEI Athletes’ Committee and a member of the FEI Para Equestrian Committee.

Equestrian Germans shine bright in the Nations Cup in Vejer de la Frontera 29/11/2020 AT 12:25