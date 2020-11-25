The U25 dressage championships in the coming year had long been assigned. But at the end of October the organisers of the event in Donaueschingen (Germany) announced their withdrawel, handing back the implementation of the event to the FEI. The uncertainties and risks in Corona times are too big, is what the organisers said in their announcement. Now the world equestrian federation FEI has the task of finding a new organiser interested in the event originally planned for August 2021.

For three other groups of young dressage riders, however, the venue for the European Championships 2021 has now been determined. Young Riders, Juniors and Children will saddle their horses in Valencia, Spain, from July 5th to 11th, 2021 in order to crown their European champions. This has been announced by the FEI at the General Assembly.

This years European Championships was held in Hungary in a place near the capitol Budapest. The event held in August was dominated by Danish, German and Netherlands riders. The young German dressage riders were extremely successful throughout all groups. The German teams of Juniors, Children and Pony riders won gold with their teams. Riders of the class U25 and Young Riders saw their German team secure silver.

