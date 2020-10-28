Good news comes from the World Equestrian Federation FEI. The European Championships in 2021 will take place at least in two disciplines. After the EM had been canceled due to the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the FEI has now announced that an EM will take place in dressage and jumping in 2021. Both major events have been confirmed to veues in Germany.

In coordination with the timing of the Olympic Games, the European Show Jumping Championships 2021 have been scheduled for the from August 30 to September 4. The EC will be held in Riesenbeck. Organizer Ludger Beerbaum received the OK from the world equestrian association (FEI) for the EM. Now it is his turn to confirm the event.

Equestrian Two more cancellations for FEI Worldcup Jumping 33 MINUTES AGO

The dressage riders will be allowed to hold their European championships a little later, from September 7-12, 2021, and will meet at Uli Kasselmann's facility in Hagen am Teutoburg Forest. For the team around the Kasselmann family, who hold the Horses & Dreams event year after year and have already organized several championships for young riders, it is the same as for Ludger Beerbaum. The FEI has decided in favour of the venue, now the organizer has to confirm the hosting of the EC.

Unfortunately, there will be no European Championships for eventing riders in 2021. The organizer, who had initially expressed interest in hosting, withdrew his application while the procedure was ongoing.

Equestrian Richard Vogel victorious in Oliva Grand Prix. AN HOUR AGO