To be or not to be - this is the question around every equestrian event planned to take place right now, that Corona infection numbers increase in a dramatic way. Health issues and ever changing hygiene regulations are the new challenging demands organisers have to face. Whereas everything was planned meticiulously and the organisers of the FEI Driving World Championship in Valkenswaard were looking forward to the event, that meant to start in a couple of days, the municipality decided to withdraw the existing permit for the event and crashed the plans of organisors and competitors.

Of course the organisation of Driving Vakenswaard International, that was to take place on the place of Multi-Champion Boyd Exell, is very disappointed. Preparations had been in fullswing for weeks, all requirements were met and everything was arranged to secure safety and health for the competitors and their helping hands. Planned without spectators, the number of people on the place would have been restricted as much as possible. Nevertheless competitors would have been travelling to Valkenswaard from different countries. The decision of the major and the municipality came unexpectedly and was a hard blow to all involved.