FEI modifies its world rankings calculation system due to Covid-19

Exceptional circumstances require exceptional measures. This morning, the International Equestrian Federation issued a press release announcing a new calculation system for the world rankings in the various disciplines. Indeed, for about three weeks now, a large part of the planet has had to stop functioning in order to curb the global epidemic of the Covid-19 virus, forcing the majority of sporting and cultural events and all gatherings of people to be cancelled, particularly in Western Europe, the cradle of equestrian sports. The latter are obviously heavily affected and almost all competitions in all disciplines have been deleted from the calendar in the coming weeks.

In fact, the FEI has decided to put in place an ephemeral method of calculating points so that the world rankings remain as representative as possible during this period. “As part of measures to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the FEI sporting calendar, the FEI has put in place a new policy to calculate the world rankings from 1 April until the calendar returns to normal,” the international body announced. “This new policy was first discussed with the International Show Jumping Riders Club (IJRC), specifically for the World Jumping Rankings, and will now be used for each of the disciplines whose calculation is based on a 12-month rotation period. Effective April 1, 2020, for show jumping, eventing, dressage and para-dressage, the period during which ranking points will remain valid will be extended by one month, and will continue to be extended by an additional month until the competition calendar returns to normal. Points earned in competition at events that are still taking place despite the crisis will continue to count, and the maximum number of results that count for each athlete will remain the same – i.e., the best 30 in show jumping, the best eight in dressage, and the best six in both show jumping and para-dressing.

The world rankings of the other disciplines, i.e. driving, endurance, reining and aerobatics, will not be affected, as these rankings are calculated over a fixed period (calendar year or other fixed period).

This new method therefore means, for show jumping, eventing, dressage and para-dressage, that :

– Rankings published after 29 February 2020 remain unchanged (points are valid for twelve months, and take into account an athlete’s best results won between 1 March 2019 and 29 February 2020).

– Rankings published after March 31, 2020 have been calculated based on the best results from events held between March 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 (points are valid for 13 months).

– Rankings established after 30 April 2020 will be calculated on the basis of the best results from events taking place between 1 March 2019 and 30 April 2020 (points valid for 14 months)

etc, until the situation normalizes. A designated working group will have the task of recommending to the FEI Board of Directors when the competition calendar has returned to normal internationally. From that date, the rankings will continue to be calculated on the extended timeframes above, always ensuring at least 12 months of normal competition included in the calculation of the rankings.