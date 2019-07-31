FEI Nation Cup: Team Sweden wins again

The green circuit of Hickstead opened for the new edition of Great Britain CSIO 5*. At the same time, other riders were in Athens or Berlin, some of the best were performing at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ on Friday and for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Once again, the team trial displayed the talent of the team Sweden, after winning the Falsterbo step on home ground and the Aix-la-Chappelle one, they brought home a third victory. Ireland lined up second ahead of Italy in third and the reigning series champions from Belgium had to settle for fourth place.

The Swedish riders were always on target after establishing the lead at the end of the first round on a zero score. Fredrik Jonsson (46) and Cold Play kicked off with a clear tour and when Angelie von Essen (40) and Luikan Q, and then Fredricson (47) and his relatively new ride, Zacramento, followed suit then anchorman Rolf-Goran Bengtsson’s (56) help wasn’t needed so he decided to stay on the sidelines with Oak Grove’s Carlyle this time around.

The Swedes are very definitely on a roll right now, and Chef d’Equipe Henrik Ankarcrona was rightly proud as his country lifted the prestigious Edward Prince of Wales Trophy for the very first time in the history of the competition that dates all the way back to 1947.

British chances were dashed at the outset with a fall at the 4m-wide open water for the pathfinding partnership of Amanda Derbyshire and Roulette BH, and the hosts eventually finished last of the eight competing nations. With only on step on the Europe Division 1 series left to go, at Dublin (IRL) in two weeks, they now have a lot to do to qualify amongst the top seven nations that will make the cut to the Longines Final in Barcelona (ESP) in October.

On Sunday afternoon, German David Will won the Grand Prix, the King George Cup, with his young companion Never Walk Alone. Perched on Numero Uno’s son, the rider made a double clear with a superb jump-off at 43″73. The favourites Peder Fredricson and Fredrik Jonsson did not have the opportunity to let the audience hear again the “Du gamla, du fria” anthem and had to settle with second and third place with Zacramento et Coldplay. Fourth place went to the Brazilian Luiz F de Azevedo Filho with a double-clear. Less lucky, the Irish Michael Duffy was eliminated in the second round due to a misunderstanding with Mullaghdrin Touch The Stars but steel earn the fifth place.

At the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Greece in Athens, victory went to Team Norway. This final of the 2019 Europe Division 2 series saw eight nations battle it out for the single promotional spot on offer for Division 1 next year, while also up for grabs were two qualifying places at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final 2019 in Barcelona (ESP) next October. In a very tight race, Portugal settled for second place and Poland third.