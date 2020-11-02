The FEI World Cup series of show jumping has not yet started into the season 2020/ 2021. Now it is for sure that the events in Verona (Italy) and Basel (Switzerland) are cancelled as well. The question is: will there be any event in the current season where riders can get world cup ranking points?

The situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is more and more threatening right now. So it is not by accident, that the organizers of the events in Verona and Basel have published the news, that their events are cancelled for the running season.

Before the cancellations for the events in Oslo and Helsinki, Lyon and Stuttgart, Madrid, La Coruna, Amsterdam and London Olympia, had been announced. So there are only three more events left in the FEI worldcup season 2020/2021, where riders can get ranking points for the series.

The organisers in Mechelen are still intent to run their event, so are the organisers of the events in Leipzig and Bordeaux. But three events out of 13 is not a series that can be taken seriously. And Covid-19 is still spreading, setting those remaining three events at danger, that are holding up the worldcup flag right now.

