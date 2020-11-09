Lots to think about for the FEI. The FEI World Cup is reduced to one single event (Leipzig/ Germany) plus the final in Gothenburg (Sweden) right now. It looks like the European World Cup has to be skipped this year. But what about the qualifications, that were planned for the final in Gothenburg? The complex construct of using sport series for qualifications gives the FEI a very delicate homework. The FEI, highest authority in equestrian sport, has a structure based on democratic values. However there are situations when bureaucracy hinders immediate reactions.

This is what the FEI says about the situation right now, referring to the last cancellations of World Cup events: „Due to the disruption to the Calendar caused by the pandemic, measures have already been put in place offering alternative qualification pathways to the FEI World Cup™ Finals for Jumping and Dressage in Gothenburg (SWE) from 31 March to 5 April 2021. Amendments to the FEI Dressage World Cup™ rules were approved by the FEI Board in July and the FEI Jumping World Cup™ Covid-19 By-Laws were approved in September.

Equestrian CHI Geneva canceled 05/11/2020 AT 09:16

The FEI Jumping and Dressage Committees are monitoring the situation for their FEI World Cup™ series on an ongoing basis and any further amendments that are required to the Rules will be proposed directly to the FEI Board. The Jumping Committee is now looking specifically at the Western European League, prior to putting forward a proposal for the next FEI Board meeting on 18 November."

Equestrian Worldcup events Mechelen and Bordeaux cancelled 04/11/2020 AT 10:02