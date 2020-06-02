Equestrian

FEI worldcup under pressure – CSI-W Helsinki Horse Show is cancelled

FEI worldcup under pressure – CSI-W Helsinki Horse Show is cancelled

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The FEI worldcup series is facing Covid-19 consequences. With CSI-W Helsinki Horse Show the second worldcup event of 2020/2021 has been cancelled - months before the series will be starting.

Covid-19 is still present, but equestrian sports gets back into action. National events do take place again, at least in some countries. The World Equestrian Federation FEI published recommendations that will help to organise international events from July 1st on. Despite these positive tendencies, last week the first FEI worldcup event Madrid Horse Show was cancelled. Now news is out, that Helsinki Horse Show has been called off. This is the second FEI worldcup series event to be deleted from the calendar.

Situated in Finland, right up in the very North of Europe, Helsinki Horse Show is the biggest and most prestigious indoor event in this country. Therefore the decision to cancel this equestrian event was not taken easily. ”It’s with great regret that we are forced to announce our difficult decision to cancel this year´s Horse Show”, says Tom Gordin, Event Director.

Organisers of questrian sport events have to face a vast range of difficulties due to the Corona pandemic. “Having all facts currently available, and estimations based on discussion with numerous experts on health issues, as well as sports people, we face a scenario which has too many extremely high risk consequences,” Gordin continues. “Late cancellation due to new restrictions, on travelling, border crossing and especially restrictions on visitor numbers allowed in same tight indoor venue, are only a part of the high-risk factors. Additionally sponsors and exhibitors withdrawing or decreasing input play a big role in the event budget. Less ticket sales, due to social distance challenges or lack of vaccine are essential risk factors too,” explains Gordin.

What's On (2)

