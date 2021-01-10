Football and equestrian sport are not known for a close relationship. In Spain Sergio Ramos and Sergio Alvarez Moya are prooving that they have more in common than the first name. A close connection and support are possible even across disciplines that are totally different. Football player Sergio Ramos invested in a talent for equestrian athlete Sergio Alvarez Moya.

Winner of the football world cup in 2010 and two European cups in 2008 and 2012, Sergio Ramos invests in a show jumper. Indeed, as we learn from the webpage World of Showjumping, the Spaniard acquired Eliante Z in order to entrust him to his compatriot Sergio Alvarez Moya. Eliante Z is a daughter of Ermindo W, a stallion who competes in events up to 1.55m under the saddle of Rolf-Göran Bengtsson.

The eight year old mare made her international debut under the saddle of Kimberley Winsingh. In 2020 she competed in the CSIYH 1 * in Vejer de la Frontera last March, where the mare took part in her first international event at 1.40m. Sold by Daniel Bluman, it is Spains Sergio Alvarez Moya taking over the reins of Eliante. Moya is a well established memeber of the Spanish team when it comes to championships and nations cup events.

