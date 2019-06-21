Geesteren, Cascais, Lausanne : three top level competitions

Longines Global Champions Tour, Cascais, Portugal

This week-end, Portugal is hosting the ninth leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. The stunning coastal town of Cascais near Estoril, Portugal, has been on the circuit since its inception in 2006 and once again plays host to the Championship race from June 20th to June 22nd 2019. The show promises to be intense as great riders travelled to Portugal. Last year winner, Colombia’s Carlos Lopez on Ulhane de Conde will try to repeat his performance this year. Leader of the ranking and second last year on Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z, Daniel Deusser will not be in Cascais. His absence can be a good opportunity for the other riders. Top riders like Germany’s Christian Ahlmann and Marcus Ehning, Ireland’s Bertram Allen, Portugal’s Luciana Diniz, Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs and Pius Schwizer, Great Britain’s Scott Brash, Ben Maher, Harry Charles, Emily Moffitt, Robert Smith and William Whitaker will try to earn points.

Start-list here:

https://www.globalchampionstour.com/events/2019/cascais/riders-and-horses/

Longines Master Series in Lausanne, Switzerland

Each season, the Longines Masters Series travels in three continents to meet different cultures in three emblematic cities : Paris, Hong Kong and New York and now Lausanne. Inspired by the legendary tournaments of the tennis Grand Slam, this events gathers the best riders around the world. To do so, the quality of the event as well as the prize money are very attractive. A rider can win one million euros bonus for a three consecutive victories in the Longines Grand Prix from one season to the next. That is the Grand Slam. And if a rider does a triple consecutive Longines Grand Prix victory starting in Paris, then Hong Kong and New York in the same season, he will win 2,25 millions euros. That is the Super Grand Slam. Many top riders travelled to Switzerland : Belgium’s Nicola Philippaerts, France’s Simon Delestre, Penelope Leprevost and Alexandra Paillot, Great Britain’s Amanda Derbyshire, Laura Renwick, Switzerland’s Paul Estermann, Steve Guerdat and Niklaus Rutschi, Sweden’s Henrik Von Eckermann.

Start-list here:

http://www.hippobase.com/EventInfo/Entries/CompetitorHorse.aspx?EventID=765

Nations Cup in Geesteren, Netherlands

Netherlands is hosting the fourth legs of the Nations Cup circuit. Geesteren is part of the eleven legs before the world final in Barcelona in October. Fifty countries were competing last years in the circuit located according three geographic zones : Division 1 of Europe / Northern America, Central America and Caribbean / Middle East. In the Division 1 of Europe, ten nations among the best are competing in 2019. Last week-end in Sopot, Belgium’s riders were victorious, one months after their second place in La Baule. They are one of the three teams particularly in good shape with France and Switzerland.

Schedule here:

https://www.csitwente.nl/en/sports/starting-list-results/