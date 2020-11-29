Originally scheduled for Friday noon, the Nations Cup competition in Vejer de la Frotnera (Spain) had to be postponed to Saturday due to persistent rain. Unimpressed by the postponement, the riders of the German team made sure that participation in the second round was guaranteed with their rides in the first round. Not an easy task, because a total of 17 teams were noted on the entry list, including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Ireland and Sweden. Teams that have proved to be strong when it comes to nations cup classes.

While the German particiants shown bright with two clear rounds in the first round, the Irish team could do even better and show three clear rounds. Mark Mc Auley, Michael Duffy and Cameron Hanley all stayed clear. Denis Lynch and Cristello, planned to be the fourth Irish combination in the ring, did not need to enter the ring in round one. While others did exceptionally well, Saturday was no brilliant day for the British team. The first British team rider Matthew Sampson was eliminated, causing lots of pressure for his team mates (Alexandra Thornton, Joseph Stockdale, Holly Smith). At the end of round one the British team had 17 points, ranking out of reach for taking part in round two.

Equestrian FEI awards European Championship dressage for young riders, juniors and children in 2021 to Valencia 25/11/2020 AT 22:05

A fate that was shared by some other teams, that are usually at the top of the results lists of Nations Cups. The team from Belgium ended up in the first round in the Nations Cup with eight points on the team account and did not take part in round two with this result. A surprising outcome for Belgium as the participants Nicola Philippaerts, Celine Schoonbrodt-Azevedo, Gudrun Patteet and Gregory Wathelet were a strong team.

In the second round, the German show jumping riders met the teams from Egypt, Morocco, Sweden, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and Denmark. It was Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann and David Will who contributed decisively to the German victory with their double clear rounds. A clear round from Marc Bettinger made the brilliant German result perfect. With a total of four faults, the German team could no longer be beaten. Denmark came in second with six points, followed by Ireland in third with eight points.

Equestrian Team Germany victorious in Nations Cup Vilamoura 18/11/2020 AT 08:34