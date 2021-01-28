The Global Champions League is one of the top highlights in this years equestrian sport calendar. Running the sixth year, the GCL is a fixture for those who are into thrilling top sport. Top riders are mounting their top horses at some of the most remarkable events all around the globe. The kick-off of the GCL will be taking place at Doha (Qatar) 4.-6.March. The event in Shanghai (30.04.-02.05.2021) will follow, then the series will turn to Europe where Madrid will host the third of the 16 events.

Team New York Empire this year has a very strong team as well, as Scott Brash (UK) and Denis Lynch from Ireland and his compatriot Shane Breen will be waving their New York Empire flag together with Daniel Bluman and shooting star Spencer Smith.

London Knights are having a strong team as well, the team ist represented this year by 2019 LGCT winner Ben Maher (UK), Cameron Henley (IRE), Nicola and Olivier Philippaerts, Emily Moffitt (UK) and European Champion Martin Fuchs.

Adding to the thrill of the sport will be Canadian Eric Lamaze, Olympic Gold Medalist, who joins team Cascais Charms, riding side by side with Carlos Lopez and Rene Lopez. German Daniel Deusser, before riding in the colours of Shanghai Swans, this year joins the St. Tropez Pirates, joining forces with U25 rider Michael Pender, Dani G Waldman and Belgian Pieter Devos.

Deussers compatriot Christian Ahlmann switches teams as well and takes over from Daniel a starting place in team Shanghai Swans. This team has another strong set up with Margie Goldstein-Engle (USA), Alexandra Thornton (UK), Lucas Porter (USA), Max Kühner (AUT) and Pius Schwizer (CH).

