Great riders for the Longines World Cup in Lyon

The magic of the Longines Equita Lyon International Horse Show is closely linked to three great men, all of whom have registered their names on the honor roll of the Longines FEI World Cup in Lyon. World number one, Swiss Steve Guerdat, Olympic champion in 2012, three-time winner of the Longines FEI World Cup final (in 2019, 2016 and 2015), his compatriot Martin Fuchs, current world number two, world vice-champion and current European champion, and German Daniel Deusser, third best driver on the planet, winner of the circuit final in 2014 on the Lyon track, will return to the Eurexpo halls. Over the past two years, Steve Guerdat has consistently finished second at the Longines FEI World Cup in Lyon, alongside his outstanding Albfuehren’s Bianca. Martin Fuchs won here in 2018 with Clooney 51; Daniel Deusser in 2016 with the well named Equita van t Zorgvliet.

Half of the world’s Top 20 will travel to Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. In particular, Pieter Devos, the recent European champion with the Belgian team, his compatriot Niels Bruynseels, the Swedish Henrik von Eckermann, the reigning world team vice-champion, the Brazilian Marlon Modolo Zanotelli and the German equestrian legend, maestro Marcus Ehning, also three-time winner of the Longines FEI World Cup Final (in 2010, 2006 and 2003) are expected.

The four reigning Olympic champions, Pénélope Leprevost, Roger-Yves Bost, Philipe Rozier and Kevin Staut, currently 15th in the world, will be in Lyon, a competition that has already smilied at two of them: in 2014, Bosty won the Longines FEI World Cup in Lyon with Qoud’Coeur de la Loge; the following year, it was the best French Amazon to shine against the Lyon audience, associated with Flora de Mariposa.

Alongside the current Olympic champions, it will also be necessary to count on, among others, the twentieth rider in the world ranking, Lorrain Simon Delestre, who won in Lyon in 2017, in the saddle on his exceptional Hermès Ryan. Girondin Olivier Robert, fourth last weekend in the Norwegian stage of the Longines FEI World Cup, will also be present, as will Julien Epaillard, Félicie Bertrand, or the partner rider of GL events, organiser of the Longines Equita Lyon Concours Hippique International, and Olivier Perreau, the recent winner of the FEI World Cup in Tetouan (Morocco).