Happy Boy and Cooley Dancer winners of the FEI/WBFSH World Championship

Tom Price’s victory was not an easy one. Indeed, after the first test of dressage the pair took only the thirteenth place. They climbed up to the eighth position after cross-country. Last test show jumping was the key of this championship as the entire ranking shacked. Tim Price and Happy Boy made their victory in 76 seconds without a single mark. The silver medalists were also clean, but they lost in speed to the winners. Elizabeth Halliday-Sha and Cooley Moonshine jumped in 78 seconds. But Tom McEwen and Brookfield Benjamin BT, the cross-country winners, were unable to keep the zeros on the penalty scoreboard and after the last test had to settle for the third place in the overall standings. One fence down too for William Fox Pitt and Grafennacht, the British pair ended fourth.

Regarding the six-year-old horses, British Peggy French paired with Cooley Lancer took the gold medal. At the second position, one of the best young horses rider, the French Tom Carlile on Dartagnan de Beliard. Norwegian rider Yasmin Natalie Sander in the saddle of Inchello DHI took the bronze medal. This third position might have been painful for the Norwegian pair as they were leading the ranking after the dressage and the cross-country tests. In the last test, the pair failed to keep the zeroes on the penalty scoreboard. One fence down costed them four penalties. The gold medal, like the silver medal, fell into the hands of the main rivals.

