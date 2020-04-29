Hickstead CSIO5* and Hickstead Derby CSI4* add to long list of cancelled competitions

In the face of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, another legendary event is added to the long list of competitions cancelled this season. Legendary, the Hickstead CSI4* Derby will not take place, just like its CSIO5*, which traditionally serves as a dress rehearsal for teams before the big championships.

The CSIO 5* and the Hickstead CSI 4* Derby will not take place in 2020. The directors of the All England Jumping Course have just officially announced their cancellation. “Following further advice from the Government, it is with regret that we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel our two international events for this year: the Hickstead Al Shira’aa Derby meeting, originally scheduled for June 24-28, and the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping, scheduled for July 21-26 as part of the Longines Royal International Horse Show. At this time, the health of our staff, athletes, officials, sponsors, professional exhibitors and the public is our top priority. We are currently working with the relevant show companies to ensure that qualification will, if possible, be postponed to the Longines Royal International Horse Show in 2021. We still intend to hold our four-day national competition, the Science Supplements All England Jumping Championships, from 3rd to 6th September. We would like to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their continued support in these unprecedented times. We look forward to welcoming you back to Hickstead in the future.”

At this stage, as part of the CSIO 5*, only the Falsterbo, Calgary and Barcelona CSIOs, scheduled for early July, mid-September and early October, remain on the International Equestrian Federation’s calendar…

Equestrian “I’m trying to remember the bright side of all this,” Isabell Werth. YESTERDAY AT 09:51

Equestrian The FEI tribunal has issued decisions in eight doping and abuse cases 24/04/2020 AT 10:57