Inessa Merkulova started rehab

Last January in Germany, in the stables belonging to the Merkulovs family, Inessa Merkulova had an accident. During the training, the Russian woman fell off her horse. The 55-year-old rider, number one Russian dressage for many years, fortunately, did not suffer a brain injury, however, there were multiple chest injuries, fractures and bilateral pneumothorax. The rider was immersed in an artificial coma for several weeks.

In March, Merkulova was sent to the Hamburg Pulmonology Center, and a few weeks later she was discharged from hospital. Due to sanitary measures taken in Germany in connection with the spread of Covid-19, the rider did not stay in the medical institution, but was able to return to his stables and continued to recover at home. Inessa Merkulova has not yet resumed training in the saddle, to begin with the rider has started to restore general fitness: she performs physical exercises, runs. After consultations with doctors, Inessa Merkulova will be able to do more serious exercises later. The athlete also hopes to start training in summer to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Inessa Merkulova on her way to recovery from a serious injury, video here: