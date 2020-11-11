The German eventing riders used the last event of the season in Italy to demonstrate the good shape of their horses. Germany was well represented, riders flying the German flag competed in the two-star as well as the three- and four-star tests. In the end, the fabulous German riders balanced four victories.

Ingrid Klimke presented three horses in Pratoni del Vivaro and was able to take three wins with her three horses - proving once more that she is a class of her own. Mare Asha, partner in Luhmühlen at the beginning of October, where Ingrid Klimke was crowned German Champion, galloped to victory in the long four-star test of Pratoni del Vivaro. In the saddle of veteran Hale Bob, the rider won the short CCI4 * test and in the long two-star text Ingrid Klimke took the lead with young horse Van Hera. In this test Josephine Schnaufer (Germany) took second place with Sugar.

In the CCI4-L, two more German riders celebrated their results. Sophie Leube and Jadore Moi took third place ahead of Anna Siemer with Betel's Bella. Both riders ensured an excellent result at the end of the season. In the short CCI4 * test it was the men in the eventing saddle who upheld the German colors. Dirk Schrade and Catelan took sixth place ahead of Peter Thomsen and Charisma. In addition, Michael Jung achieved victory with Kilcandra Ocean Power in the CCI3-L.

