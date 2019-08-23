Isabell Werth brilliant one more time

It was tight between the two German riders Isabell Werth and Dorothee Schnierder. Until the end, they were both perfect and finished in apotheosis with several 10 in the last line. But Bella Rose was really sensational and ended the Grand Prix with an amazing 86.520% which offered to her rider her ninth European Champion title. For Dorothee Schnierder, this silver medal and her 85.456%, was a great performance. First, she managed to threatened Isabell Werth and second, she won her first medal in individual. For Danish Catherine Dufour, it is a new personal record and a well earned third place.

At the fourth position, we find Germany again with Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. With TSF Dalera BB, she ended with 78.541 %. Right behind, Ireland’s Judy Reynolds signed an amazing championship. With Vancouver K, she earned ten spots since the World Equestrian Games of Tryon.

Regarding Great Britain, Carl Hester took the sixth position with Hawtins Delicato. Gareth Hughes on Calssic Briolinca ended tenth. Seventeenth position for Charlotte Fry and Dark Legend and unfortunately, an elimination for the legendary Charlotte Dujardin. As a team, Great Britain ended fourth.

