Israel’s first ever victory in Rome thanks to Daniel Bluman

This year Rolex Grand Prix in Rome seemed very selective as only few couples managed to jump clear but the riders with the best eleven scores returned in the second round. Only three couple made a double clear : Belgium’s Olivier Philippaerts on H&M Extra, Ireland’s Cian O’Connor on Irenice Horta and Israel’s Daniel Bluman on Ladriano Z. Last into the ring, Cian O’Connor had to settle for runner-up spot when more than a second slower, while Olivier Philippaerts finished third as he finished with another second off the winning time held by Daniel Bluman.

“I had a good feeling about this class, I was pretty confident because I’m riding one of the best horses in the world who has proved himself time after time. Ladriano has so far been clear in almost every Grand Prix he has jumped this year, and he has placed in every Grand Prix he has jumped since last September. So he was coming here on very good form. After the Nations Cup in which I had one rail down in each round, I almost thought to myself that the way the statistics play out normally he should jump a clear round today. But of course you always need a bit of luck!”, pointed out the delighted winner.

With his victory, Daniel Bluman is the first Israeli rider who ever join Rome’s Grand Prix’s hall of fame that dates all the way back to 1926. Born in Colombia, his family moved to Florida, USA when he was 10 years old and he competed under the Colombian flag, including at two Olympic Games and two World Championships, until deciding to compete for Israel.

“It feels fantastic – I’m still trying to understand what just happened! This is an incredible venue and my favorite Grand Prix, so to be able to tick this off my bucket list is just amazing – it’s going to take some time to sink in just what this victory means!”, confessed the twenty-nine years old rider.

Full results here:

http://www.livejumping.it/index.aspx?IDCO=015F&CONCORSO=24819