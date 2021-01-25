The German riders were once again extremely strong in the arena last weekend, claiming the podium completely. Isabell Werth in the saddle of 14 year old Weihegold OLD once more reigned supreme at the Grand Prix de Dressage of the World Cup Tour. But in the World Cup freestyle, the number one in the world had to leave the victory to her compatriot Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. Her 14-year-old Trakehner mare Dalera (by Easy Game) shone bright in the freestyle test, presented herself light-footed and faultless.

In contrast, Weihegold blundered in the flying gallop changes. In the end Isabell Werth had to be satisfied with 84.720 percent after her ride. A high mark despite, but not enough for the victory with the excellent competition. Dalera achieved 87.960 percent under Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and thus secured her rider the triumph of leading the lap of honor again. The couple has already passed by Isabell Werth several times, including at the World Cup event in Stuttgart 2019.

Equestrian Beezie Madden and Breitling claim victory in the CSI3 * Wellington Grand Prix 22/01/2021 AT 09:45

Two other German riders were strong: Helen Langehanenberg and Annabell did very well in Salzburg, finishing third with 81.340 percent ahead of Dorothee Schneider and Faustus, who were fourth.

Equestrian McLain Ward and Catoki triumph in the opening Grand Prix in Wellington 13/01/2021 AT 10:33