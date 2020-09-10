The FEI world cup series is one of the main highlights in the winter season for showjumping and dressage riders, four in hand drivers and vaulters. When Oslo and Helsinki, the first two events offering world cup classes for showjumping riders, were cancelled, it was for sure, that the season 2020/2021 was going to be different. In the meantime other events have been cancelled: Stuttgart and Madrid. Now news was spread, that Jumping Amsterdam is cancelled as well, making it five FEI world cup events missing in the showjumping world cup season to come.