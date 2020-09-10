The FEI world cup series is one of the main highlights in the winter season for showjumping and dressage riders, four in hand drivers and vaulters. When Oslo and Helsinki, the first two events offering world cup classes for showjumping riders, were cancelled, it was for sure, that the season 2020/2021 was going to be different. In the meantime other events have been cancelled: Stuttgart and Madrid. Now news was spread, that Jumping Amsterdam is cancelled as well, making it five FEI world cup events missing in the showjumping world cup season to come.
January 28th to January 31st 2021 was fixed for Jumping Amsterdam. But though there are still a couple of month to go, the organisers decided to cancel the event, as the Corona pandemic still is vivid and uncertainties are high. Health Measures are adjusted now and then, what is rule today can be dismissed tomorrow. Under theses circumstances it is difficult to plan and carry out an event. Planning in the long run is the strategy the organisers of Jumping Amsterdam go for, making sure that Jumping Amsterdam will be back in 2022.