Kent Farrington shinning in Aachen

As usual in the CSIO 5* of Aachen, the Sunday’s Grand Prix offered a great show to the spectators. With Gazelle, the former world number one, added his name to the prestigious list of Aachen winners. On the tricky courses designed by Franck Rothenberger, the rider managed realized three magical clear rounds. His performance took away all hope of victory for the local Daniel Deusser and his flying Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z. Despite everything, the public was amazed by his two clear rounds. Unfortunately, he was not fast enough Sunday to claim the victory after the jump-off. Anyhow, his home crowd cheered him warmly for his second position. For his compatriot and world champion Simone Blum, the podium was very close. On her great DSP Alice, she pleased the audience the same way Daniel Deusser did, in the first two rounds. But one fence down on the last round leave her without any chance of podium. She ended fourth. With four points on the jump-off, Ben Maher was fast enough to claim a third position on his faithful Explosion W. In great shape, the British was also impressive winning Thursday’s Grand Prix. Fourth last year, Ireland’s Darragh Kenny managed to qualify himself for the jump-off on his powerful Babalou 41. With a fault on the jump-off, he ended fifth. Sixth, Belgium’s Jérome Guéry was also one the favorite after his two clear rounds. But his brilliant Quel Homme de Hus, slipped before the penultimate vertical.

In addition to the legendary Grand Prix, Aachen was also the theater of a trilling Nations Cup. Fantastic, Sweden took the lead. The team was composed by Henrik Von Eckermann, Angelie Van Essen, Evelina Tovek, Peder Fredricson. Only one point behind, Germany’s team amazed the spectators repeating clear rounds on the second round. They were represented by Daniel Deusser, Marcus Ehning, Simone Blum and Christian Ahlmann. Finally, France completed the podium. The team was composed by Oliver Robert, Guillaume Foutrier, Pénélope Leprevost and Kevin Staut.

Grand Prix results

Nations Cup results